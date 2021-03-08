The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of The Timken worth $8,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Timken in the third quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Timken during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Timken during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of The Timken during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 226.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TKR shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Timken from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $4,225,198.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,022,867.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $286,475.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,339,577.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 87,987 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,199 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TKR opened at $80.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $86.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.68.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The Timken’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.22%.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

