The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) Hits New 12-Month High at $80.30

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$80.30 and last traded at C$80.17, with a volume of 585589 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$79.51.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. CIBC increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$82.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Fundamental Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “top pick” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$66.47 to C$78.36 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$80.17.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$146.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$75.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$68.24.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.0600002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.94%.

In other The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) news, Senior Officer Norie Clare Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.92, for a total value of C$1,773,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,225 shares in the company, valued at C$654,237.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) Company Profile (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.