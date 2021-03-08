The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.20.

TRV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,506,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,060 shares in the company, valued at $15,825,187.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 248,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,363,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 591.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754,283 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,919,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,008,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,966,361,000 after buying an additional 784,637 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $705,271,000 after buying an additional 597,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 895,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,643,000 after buying an additional 535,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

TRV opened at $152.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.90. The Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $76.99 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.