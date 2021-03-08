The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $200.76

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $200.76 and last traded at $200.41, with a volume of 751639 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $189.99.

Several analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.45. The company has a market capitalization of $365.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.04, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,153,070.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,289,973 shares of company stock valued at $234,424,737. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Q Capital Solutions bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $6,490,000. Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,556 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

