The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,493.64 ($19.51).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WEIR. Barclays lifted their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,350 ($30.70) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Weir Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Weir Group from GBX 2,190 ($28.61) to GBX 2,470 ($32.27) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded The Weir Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,730 ($22.60) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of WEIR opened at GBX 1,793 ($23.43) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14. The Weir Group has a 12 month low of GBX 608.60 ($7.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,130 ($27.83). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,963.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,684.26. The firm has a market cap of £4.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.64.

In other The Weir Group news, insider S (Venkat) Venkatakrishnan acquired 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,956 ($25.56) per share, with a total value of £4,890 ($6,388.82).

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

