The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $428.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) will post $428.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $417.10 million and the highest is $440.22 million. The Wendy’s reported sales of $404.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Wendy’s.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $474.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on WEN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded The Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.77.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $4,064,257.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,775,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in The Wendy’s by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in The Wendy’s by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in The Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $19.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. The Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.02%.

About The Wendy's

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

