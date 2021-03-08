The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Wendy’s in a report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer cut shares of The Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.77.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $19.66 on Monday. The Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.92.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $474.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 144.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,723,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $105,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,724 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,488,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $405,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,520 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,083,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 264.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,645,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,574 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,915,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,761 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $4,064,257.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,775,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.02%.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.