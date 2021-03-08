The Wendy’s Company to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Wendy’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 5th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $474.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered The Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on The Wendy’s from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.77.

Shares of The Wendy’s stock opened at $19.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.92. The Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 61.02%.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $4,064,257.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,775,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in The Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.