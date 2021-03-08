The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Stock Price Up 5.3% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $20.84 and last traded at $20.71. Approximately 11,307,226 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 245% from the average daily volume of 3,272,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.66.

Specifically, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $4,064,257.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,775,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider E.J. Wunsch purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,453.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on The Wendy’s from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.77.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.92.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $474.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.02%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Wendy’s by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Wendy’s by 490.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 13,787 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in The Wendy’s by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 28,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in The Wendy’s by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

