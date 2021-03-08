Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 94.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,026 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Theravance Biopharma worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 18.3% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 74.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 17,316 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 1.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 9.2% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 63.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $19.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.94. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.90.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $146,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,409,393.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TBPH has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its product portfolio also include TD-1473, a gut-selective pan-janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis, as well as for a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.