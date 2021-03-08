ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Shares Up 9%

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) shares shot up 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.76 and last traded at $2.67. 1,709,917 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 1,766,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on THMO. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of ThermoGenesis from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ThermoGenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $20.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 3.11.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ThermoGenesis stock. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Diametric Capital LP owned approximately 0.57% of ThermoGenesis at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ThermoGenesis

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

