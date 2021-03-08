ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Shares Up 9%

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) shares shot up 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.76 and last traded at $2.67. 1,709,917 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 1,766,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on THMO. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of ThermoGenesis from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ThermoGenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $20.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 3.11.
About ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO)
ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.
