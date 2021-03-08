Thisoption (TONS) Price Reaches $0.78 on Exchanges

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Thisoption has a market capitalization of $4.30 million and $4.27 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thisoption token can now be bought for $0.78 or 0.00001528 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Thisoption has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.25 or 0.00459215 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00066865 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00076902 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00081539 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00050316 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.52 or 0.00455830 BTC.

About Thisoption

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 tokens. Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com . Thisoption’s official website is extons.io

