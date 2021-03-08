Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695,132 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,692 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.26% of Thor Industries worth $64,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of THO. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Thor Industries by 436.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 24.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on THO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Thor Industries stock opened at $126.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.49. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $132.12.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 2,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $534,771.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,197 shares of company stock worth $1,307,271 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

