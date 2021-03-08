Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Sets New 1-Year High at $132.50

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $132.50 and last traded at $132.50, with a volume of 7404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on THO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush started coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their target price on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.34 and a 200 day moving average of $100.49.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $534,771.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,197 shares of company stock worth $1,307,271 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Thor Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Thor Industries by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Thor Industries by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thor Industries Company Profile (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.