THORChain (RUNE) Price Up 9.7% Over Last 7 Days

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. THORChain has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and $35.85 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain coin can now be bought for about $5.84 or 0.00011040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.55 or 0.00453204 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00067398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00046232 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00076019 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00078398 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.36 or 0.00466089 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 238,275,761 coins. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

