Thore Cash Trading 86.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 92.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Thore Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded up 86.6% against the dollar. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $42,484.74 and approximately $92,723.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Thore Cash alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $193.52 or 0.00366118 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000114 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000363 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thore Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thore Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.