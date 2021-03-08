ThoreCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $19,759.00 (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One ThoreCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $10,166.08 or 0.19520000 BTC on exchanges. ThoreCoin has a market cap of $881.26 million and $19,759.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded up 4.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.91 or 0.00456811 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00067113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00046065 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00076217 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00079387 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.88 or 0.00460595 BTC.

ThoreCoin’s launch date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

