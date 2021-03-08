Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 86.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,571 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 16,649 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,000.46 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,225.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,202.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.86, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

