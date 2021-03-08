Thrive Token (THRT) One Day Volume Tops $2,222.00

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 8th. During the last week, Thrive Token has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One Thrive Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Thrive Token has a total market capitalization of $259,043.24 and $2,222.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Thrive Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00058177 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $403.94 or 0.00804501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00026477 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00061118 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00029443 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00042035 BTC.

Thrive Token Profile

Thrive Token is a token. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 tokens. The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io . The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Thrive Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thrive Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thrive Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.