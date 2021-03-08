Thugs Finance (THUGS) Market Capitalization Tops $3.38 Million

Thugs Finance (CURRENCY:THUGS) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 8th. Thugs Finance has a total market cap of $3.38 million and $105.00 worth of Thugs Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thugs Finance token can now be bought for about $5.16 or 0.00010281 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Thugs Finance has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.44 or 0.00466919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00067958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00076310 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00081279 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00051129 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.94 or 0.00449992 BTC.

Thugs Finance Token Profile

Thugs Finance’s total supply is 654,697 tokens and its circulating supply is 654,696 tokens. The official website for Thugs Finance is thugs.fi

Thugs Finance Token Trading

