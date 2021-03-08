Thunder Token (TT) Tops One Day Volume of $6.03 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 8th. In the last week, Thunder Token has traded 26.7% higher against the US dollar. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $73.70 million and approximately $6.03 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Thunder Token Token Profile

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,794,738,093 tokens. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

