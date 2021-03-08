TigerCash (TCH) Trading Down 11.1% This Week

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0133 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $743,958.26 and $6.67 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TigerCash has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.63 or 0.00344915 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

