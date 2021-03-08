TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.17 and last traded at $11.21. Approximately 1,099,059 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 421,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.

TIMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of TIM from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TIM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of TIM in a report on Friday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.43. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in TIM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,072,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TIM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,864,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of TIM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,298,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of TIM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,357,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in TIM in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TIM Company Profile (NYSE:TIMB)

TIM SA operates as a telecommunication company in Brazil. The company offers mobile and fixed telephony, and Internet access via modem, tablet, and mobile phone, as well as ultra-broadband services. It also offers corporate solutions, including fixed voice and advanced data services for small, medium, and large companies.

