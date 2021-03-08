Timothy A. Springer Acquires 100,000 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $7,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,565,191 shares in the company, valued at $319,563,370. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MORF traded down $7.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.94. 345,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,613. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.79.

Get Morphic alerts:

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MORF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MORF. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Morphic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,338,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 404.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 221,849 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Morphic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,954,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,059,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,557,000 after purchasing an additional 135,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morphic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,726,000. 61.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.