Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $373.29 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) will report sales of $373.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $362.00 million and the highest is $384.58 million. Titan International reported sales of $341.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan International will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 5.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of NYSE TWI opened at $7.79 on Monday. Titan International has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.47.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Titan International in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Titan International by 24.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 176,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 35,257 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Titan International by 71.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Titan International by 75.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 240,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 103,218 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Titan International by 55.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 346,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 124,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

