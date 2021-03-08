TitanSwap (TITAN) Price Hits $0.97 on Exchanges

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 8th. One TitanSwap token can currently be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00001880 BTC on exchanges. TitanSwap has a total market cap of $52.00 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TitanSwap has traded 26.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00059671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $422.25 or 0.00815306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00009454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00026267 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00060881 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00030189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00041060 BTC.

TitanSwap Profile

TitanSwap (TITAN) is a token. It launched on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org

