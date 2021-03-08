Tixl [NEW] One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.18 Million (TXL)

Tixl [NEW] (CURRENCY:TXL) traded up 14.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 8th. Tixl [NEW] has a total market cap of $24.14 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Tixl [NEW] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tixl [NEW] token can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000948 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Tixl [NEW] has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tixl [NEW] Profile

Tixl [NEW]’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,075,497 tokens. The official message board for Tixl [NEW] is medium.com/tixlcurrency . The official website for Tixl [NEW] is tixl.me

Buying and Selling Tixl [NEW]

