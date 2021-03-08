TokenPay Price Hits $0.0465 on Top Exchanges (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. During the last week, TokenPay has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0465 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. TokenPay has a market cap of $1.03 million and $234,198.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,492.36 or 1.00004749 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00037061 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00012216 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00076087 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000270 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003947 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,037,147 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

