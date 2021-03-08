Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Shares Gap Up to $0.97

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.97, but opened at $1.06. Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 3,256 shares trading hands.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85. The firm has a market cap of $330.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,127 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 226.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 54,824 shares during the period. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, manufacturing, and licensing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

