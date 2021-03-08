Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Shares Gap Up to $0.97

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.97, but opened at $1.06. Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 3,256 shares trading hands.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85. The firm has a market cap of $330.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.57.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNXP)
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, manufacturing, and licensing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.
