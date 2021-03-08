TOP (TOP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $823,635.00

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One TOP coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. TOP has a market cap of $18.88 million and $823,635.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TOP has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00059671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.25 or 0.00815306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00009454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00026267 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00060881 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00030189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00041060 BTC.

TOP Profile

TOP (TOP) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,500,414,943 coins. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog . The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling TOP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

