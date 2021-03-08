Tornado (TCORE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.36 Million

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. In the last week, Tornado has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. Tornado has a market capitalization of $724,354.82 and approximately $1.36 million worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado token can currently be purchased for about $120.73 or 0.00237735 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $233.91 or 0.00460615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00067102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00076589 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00082439 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00050440 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $231.86 or 0.00456580 BTC.

About Tornado

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 tokens. Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

Buying and Selling Tornado

