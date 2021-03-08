Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,890 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TOT. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of Total by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 16,055 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Total during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Total during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Total by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 778,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,644,000 after buying an additional 88,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TOT. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Total to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

NYSE:TOT opened at $49.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $130.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.22. Total Se has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $49.62.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Total Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

