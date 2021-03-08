TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Gap Up to $42.45

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.45, but opened at $46.24. TPI Composites shares last traded at $46.24, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TPIC. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TPI Composites from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James cut shares of TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.13 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. Research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 20,607 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $892,901.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul G. Giovacchini sold 63,227 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $2,572,074.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,448 shares of company stock worth $6,129,875 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,219,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,153,000 after acquiring an additional 177,269 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in TPI Composites by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,657,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,499,000 after purchasing an additional 590,556 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in TPI Composites by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,384,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,089,000 after purchasing an additional 466,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TPI Composites by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,731,000 after buying an additional 380,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in TPI Composites by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,419,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

