Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given Buy Rating at Wells Fargo & Company

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TSCO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.28.

TSCO opened at $155.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.49. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $173.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $20,083,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,717,000 after acquiring an additional 21,465 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,848,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

