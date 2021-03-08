Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given Buy Rating at Wells Fargo & Company

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TSCO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.28.
TSCO opened at $155.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.49. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $173.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59.
In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $20,083,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,717,000 after acquiring an additional 21,465 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,848,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
