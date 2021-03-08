Traders Buy High Volume of NortonLifeLock Call Options (NASDAQ:NLOK)

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 28,182 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 360% compared to the average volume of 6,126 call options.
Shares of NortonLifeLock stock traded up $1.02 on Monday, hitting $21.21. 646,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,063,967. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $24.40.
NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The company had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.24 million. Equities research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.78.
About NortonLifeLock
NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.
