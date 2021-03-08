Traders Buy High Volume of NortonLifeLock Call Options (NASDAQ:NLOK)

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 28,182 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 360% compared to the average volume of 6,126 call options.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock traded up $1.02 on Monday, hitting $21.21. 646,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,063,967. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $24.40.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The company had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.24 million. Equities research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.78.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

