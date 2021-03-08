Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,332 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 790% compared to the typical daily volume of 262 call options.

Shares of NYSE LEE traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.36. 16,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,709. Lee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $3.14. The firm has a market cap of $137.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.60 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.21.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $191.77 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 209,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 126,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lee Enterprises

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management for other content producers.

