Traders Buy Large Volume of Immunovant Call Options (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 2,998 call options on the company. This is an increase of 371% compared to the typical daily volume of 637 call options.

IMVT stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.03. The company had a trading volume of 356,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,300. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.28. Immunovant has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $53.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of -13.43.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMVT. Truist lifted their target price on Immunovant from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Immunovant from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Immunovant from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Immunovant from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

