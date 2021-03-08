Traders Purchase High Volume of Paya Call Options (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 4,357 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 851% compared to the typical daily volume of 458 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Paya during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,869,000. Engle Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Paya during the 4th quarter worth $39,002,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Paya in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,970,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Paya in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,225,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Paya in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYA traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.96. 11,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,723. Paya has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.27 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.09.

PAYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Paya from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Paya in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Paya in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Paya in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Paya currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Paya Holdings Inc provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services.

