Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Athene (NYSE:ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 2,606 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 300% compared to the typical daily volume of 651 call options.

ATH traded up $3.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.00. 230,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,704. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.54 and its 200 day moving average is $40.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Athene has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $56.28.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Athene will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.91.

In other Athene news, CEO James Richard Belardi acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of Athene by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Athene by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Athene by 15.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Athene during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Athene by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

