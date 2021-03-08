Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.90.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRNS shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Transcat from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Transcat from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Transcat from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.50 price target on shares of Transcat in a report on Monday.

Shares of TRNS stock opened at $45.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.46 million, a P/E ratio of 50.10, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. Transcat has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.39.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $44.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.34 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Transcat will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $71,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,743.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $36,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,919,825.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $420,396 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Transcat by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Transcat by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Transcat by 236.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Transcat in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 70.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

