Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Colliers Securities

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Colliers Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $43.50 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price target indicates a potential downside of 4.58% from the stock’s current price.

TRNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Transcat from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Transcat from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Transcat from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Transcat from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Transcat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Shares of TRNS opened at $45.59 on Monday. Transcat has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $46.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.44. The firm has a market cap of $339.46 million, a P/E ratio of 50.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Transcat had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.34 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Transcat will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,187 shares in the company, valued at $5,919,825.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,587 shares in the company, valued at $6,005,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $420,396. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 341,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 25,433 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Transcat in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Transcat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Transcat by 9.6% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 547,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 47,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

