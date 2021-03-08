Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Cormark raised their price target on the stock from C$27.00 to C$32.00. The company traded as high as C$23.03 and last traded at C$22.93, with a volume of 311952 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.84.

TCL.A has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Transcontinental from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Transcontinental from C$19.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Transcontinental from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.64.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

