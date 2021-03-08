Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) was down 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.94 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 32,187,422 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 34,176,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RIG shares. Barclays downgraded Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.12.

Get Transocean alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 3.75.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.15). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $690.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,406,217 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $100,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529,403 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,051,217 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $32,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,256 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter worth $18,448,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter worth $15,211,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,088,197 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 237,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of October 27, 2020, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 38 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater floaters and 11 harsh environment floaters.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.