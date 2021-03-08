Travala.com 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.33 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. During the last week, Travala.com has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Travala.com token can currently be purchased for about $2.77 or 0.00005374 BTC on major exchanges. Travala.com has a total market cap of $140.94 million and $8.33 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.29 or 0.00456897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00066537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.22 or 0.00076156 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00079798 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00049130 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.69 or 0.00459609 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,125,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,926,529 tokens. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Token Trading

