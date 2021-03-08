Travala.com (AVA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8.33 Million

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $140.94 million and approximately $8.33 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Travala.com has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Travala.com token can now be bought for approximately $2.77 or 0.00005374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.29 or 0.00456897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00066537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.22 or 0.00076156 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00079798 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00049130 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.69 or 0.00459609 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,125,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,926,529 tokens. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

