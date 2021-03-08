Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $74.00. The stock traded as high as $62.14 and last traded at $61.87, with a volume of 895 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.63.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 35,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $2,095,802.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

