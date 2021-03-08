Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,527.00

Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,527 ($19.95) and last traded at GBX 1,522 ($19.89), with a volume of 235861 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,475.50 ($19.28).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,597 ($20.86) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,375 ($17.96) price target on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,533 ($20.03) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) from GBX 1,450 ($18.94) to GBX 1,525 ($19.92) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,436.67 ($18.77).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,433.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,285.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12. The stock has a market cap of £3.86 billion and a PE ratio of -163.94.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,472 ($19.23) per share, with a total value of £3,503.36 ($4,577.16). Also, insider Pete Redfern acquired 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,362 ($17.79) per share, with a total value of £367.74 ($480.45). Insiders purchased 326 shares of company stock worth $471,107 in the last 90 days.

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK)

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

