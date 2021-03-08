Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Shares Gap Up to $0.17

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.17, but opened at C$0.19. Trevali Mining shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 40,200 shares traded.

TV has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.25 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.40 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.21.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$178.04 million and a PE ratio of -0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.25, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

