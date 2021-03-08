Trias Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 8th. Trias has a total market cap of $604,108.13 and approximately $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Trias has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One Trias coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00060636 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.02 or 0.00814156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00009591 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00025618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00061295 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00029910 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00041221 BTC.

Trias Profile

Trias is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trias’ official website is www.trias.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

