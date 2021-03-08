Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Sets New 12-Month High at $70.33

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.33 and last traded at $69.93, with a volume of 21611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.07.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSE shares. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinseo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.57 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $860.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.11 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $134,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Angelo N. Chaclas sold 15,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $1,035,954.48. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,558 shares of company stock worth $4,987,886. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,787,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,147,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,394,000 after acquiring an additional 27,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile (NYSE:TSE)

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

